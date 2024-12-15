WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

Police investigations revealed that Laskar, enraged by the woman's repeated rejection of his romantic overtures, strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered her body into three parts. He then dumped the remains in different locations around Tollygunge.

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Kolkata was shaken by a horrifying crime as a woman in her 30s was brutally murdered and dismembered by her brother-in-law after she rejected his advances. The incident came to light on Friday and unfolded in the upscale Tollygunge area. The locals discovered a severed head concealed in a polythene bag near a garbage vat in the Regent Park area.

The victim, a domestic worker separated from her husband, was targeted by 35-year-old Atiur Rahman Laskar, a construction worker who often accompanied her to work. Police investigations revealed that Laskar, enraged by the woman's repeated rejection of his romantic overtures, strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered her body into three parts. He then dumped the remains in different locations around Tollygunge.

Bihar: 15-year-old girl hit by two bullets while watching fight from balcony in Ara

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bidisha Kalita stated that the victim had been avoiding Laskar and had blocked his phone number, which infuriated him. On Thursday evening, after the victim finished work, Laskar coerced her into accompanying him to an under-construction building. There, he carried out the gruesome crime, disposing of her head near a garbage vat and the other body parts near a pond.

The severed head, bearing injury marks and bloodstains, was discovered on Friday morning. Alarmed locals alerted the police, who deployed sniffer dogs and began reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Initial forensic examinations indicated the crime had occurred within 12 hours of the head's discovery.

On Saturday, further searches led to the recovery of the torso and lower body near a pond. Police recovered critical evidence, including samples from the garbage vat on Graham Road, which helped them piece together the sequence of events.

'He has made my life hell, will kill me': Harshita Brella, Indian woman found dead in UK, had warned family

Laskar's movements were traced through CCTV footage and other leads, culminating in his arrest at his native village in Basuldanga, Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Parganas district. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing his motive was the victim's repeated rejection of his advances.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for Hindu man (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for "Hindu man" (WATCH)

Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal anr

Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post shk

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post

Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH) AJR

Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on ATG

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Photos: Nita Ambani's exquisite Banarasi sarees of 2024 NTI

Photos: Nita Ambani's exquisite Banarasi sarees of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon