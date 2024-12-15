WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

Police investigations revealed that Laskar, enraged by the woman's repeated rejection of his romantic overtures, strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered her body into three parts. He then dumped the remains in different locations around Tollygunge.

Kolkata was shaken by a horrifying crime as a woman in her 30s was brutally murdered and dismembered by her brother-in-law after she rejected his advances. The incident came to light on Friday and unfolded in the upscale Tollygunge area. The locals discovered a severed head concealed in a polythene bag near a garbage vat in the Regent Park area.

The victim, a domestic worker separated from her husband, was targeted by 35-year-old Atiur Rahman Laskar, a construction worker who often accompanied her to work. Police investigations revealed that Laskar, enraged by the woman's repeated rejection of his romantic overtures, strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered her body into three parts. He then dumped the remains in different locations around Tollygunge.

Bihar: 15-year-old girl hit by two bullets while watching fight from balcony in Ara

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bidisha Kalita stated that the victim had been avoiding Laskar and had blocked his phone number, which infuriated him. On Thursday evening, after the victim finished work, Laskar coerced her into accompanying him to an under-construction building. There, he carried out the gruesome crime, disposing of her head near a garbage vat and the other body parts near a pond.

The severed head, bearing injury marks and bloodstains, was discovered on Friday morning. Alarmed locals alerted the police, who deployed sniffer dogs and began reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Initial forensic examinations indicated the crime had occurred within 12 hours of the head's discovery.

On Saturday, further searches led to the recovery of the torso and lower body near a pond. Police recovered critical evidence, including samples from the garbage vat on Graham Road, which helped them piece together the sequence of events.

'He has made my life hell, will kill me': Harshita Brella, Indian woman found dead in UK, had warned family

Laskar's movements were traced through CCTV footage and other leads, culminating in his arrest at his native village in Basuldanga, Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Parganas district. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing his motive was the victim's repeated rejection of his advances.

Latest Videos