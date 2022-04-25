Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next

    A video of a kangaroo walking casually into a bar in Australia is going viral over the internet, and netizens are amazed after watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    A stressed-out day can be easily resolved if we spend some time watching some videos on the internet. The platform, with its large collection of videos, never fails us in entertaining. Some videos can bring up a smile to our faces, while some can leave us amazed. Such is the video of a kangaroo walking casually into an Australian pub situated within the John Forrest National Park. The National Park is famous for its regular outing for the local kangaroo population.

    In the video, a kangaroo can be seen casually bouncing into a bar in Australia. What amazed the netizens was that the customers who were there for a drink were not even surprised to see the unexpected visitor. The people were so cool that netizens doubted the kangaroo was a regular visitor to the pub. As the people made way for the kangaroo, the mammal moved to the other side of the bar without creating any ruckus. Take a look at the video:

    The adorable video was shared on an Instagram page named, Australian animals, and the video was credited to a user named pennywittenbaker. However, the video has gathered more than 2 million views and 85,160 likes so far, and the numbers are still increasing rapidly.

    Netizens were delighted after watching the cool video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. Many users just loved the people's calm reaction to seeing the kangaroo, while another user stated that the kangaroo seemed to be a frequent visitor. People also expressed their love in the comment section through love and heart emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
