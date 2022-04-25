Woman cop carries elderly woman on shoulders for 5 kms in Kutch desert; wins netizens’ hearts

A video of a woman cop carrying an ailing 86-year-old woman on her shoulders for five kilometres through Gujarat’s Kutch desert is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

The internet has a vast collection of impressive videos. Tons of them are so heart touching that they can bring up a smile on our faces. Now, such a delightful video has started going viral, and we thought of sharing it with you. A 27-year-old woman cop carries an ailing elderly woman on her shoulders for five kilometres through Gujarat’s Kutch desert and is gaining massive praise from the internet.

In the heartwarming video, a 27-year-old woman cop named Varsha Parmar can be seen carrying an ailing elderly woman on her shoulders through Gujarat’s Kutch desert. Varsha carried the elderly woman for five kilometres in the scorching heat of the Kutch desert and saved the woman's life. Take a look at the video:

Varsha, who was recently posted at Rapar police station, didn't wait for the orders from her seniors. She willingly lifted the weak and thirsty unconscious woman on her shoulders and walked under the scorching sun. As the video went viral, she started gathering praises from the people and even from her senior officials for her humanitarian gesture. Varsha’s senior officials have also urged her name for an award to honour her kind and warming gesture.

However, the incident occurred as three elderly women went to pray at Bhanjda dada temple, which is located at the top of a small hill around 5 kilometres away in the desert. As they walked back after taking darshan, one among the elderly woman fainted due to the scorching heat. A man passing by saw the elderly woman lying unconscious and informed the police officials. Varsha, who was on duty, rushed to the spot with a water bottle and helped her regain consciousness. Varsha then lifted the weak elderly woman on her shoulders and walked to a safe venue.

The video was posted on the Gujarat police's official Twitter page and has gathered more than 10k views from the date of sharing. Netizens loaded up the comment section with praises and applauded Varsha's heartwarming gesture.

ALSO READ: Watch: CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it

ALSO READ: Watch: Woman in Patna falls into a manhole while talking on phone