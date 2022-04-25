Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    A video of a shark attacking an insta360 camera while recording is making rounds on social media and has left netizens terrified after watching it.

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next-tgy
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    The ocean is still a mystery for humans. The more you dive into it, the more you get amazed. We always dive into the ocean to explore more and more facts, and it never fails us in surprising. People not only dive in to explore the ocean, but some people also dive in to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the ocean. As we are the uninvited guests in the ocean, we often face attacks from the deep sea guardians. Such a video of a tiger shark attacking a camera while capturing the beauty of the seabed is going viral, and netizens are left spine chilled.

    A filmmaker and conservationist named Zimy Da Kid experienced a terrific shark encounter while he was shooting a documentary in the Maldives. Zimy, who placed the camera on the seabed to capture the beauty of the ocean, witnessed a tiger shark attack. In the video, the gadget can be seen capturing the beauty of the underneath ocean. Suddenly a tiger shark circles around his camera and takes a bite.

    After a few moments of struggling, the shark drops the camera and swims away. However, the camera survived the attack and captured the shark's mouth. The video clearly shows the shark's razor-sharp teeth, the closed throat and the gills on the inner walls. The video, however, gives us an experience of being eaten up by a shark. Take a look at the spine chilling video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zimy Da Kid (@zimydakid)

    The terrific video was shared on Zimy's Instagram page. Zimy wrote while sharing the video that the curious tiger shark decided to taste his insta360 camera as he was shooting his documentary. The video has gathered around 38K views in just three days of being online, and the numbers are steadily increasing. Netizens were terrified and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user stated that it was a different dimension from the inside of the shark and hadn't seen such a video before, while another user said the entire scene was terrifying.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
