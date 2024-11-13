Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 13 Pro: Top 5 budget camera smartphones under Rs 20,000
Discover the best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India. These smartphones offer exceptional camera quality, performance, and battery life, making them perfect for photography enthusiasts on a budget.
There are several alternatives available if you're searching for a smartphone that fits in your pocket and has a good camera, battery, and performance. As you hunt for a device that provides exceptional value for money, budget smartphone purchasers frequently search for the best smartphones under 20,000 with good cameras and the best cameras under 20,000.
In order to assist you, we have put together a list of the top camera phones in India that cost less than Rs 20,000. Whether you're taking photos or making movies, each model offers remarkable performance, making it affordable for photography aficionados. Choose the ideal camera phone for less than Rs 20,000 now by looking through the list below.
1. Redmi Note 13 Pro
Vibrant images are provided by the Redmi Note 13 Pro's 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and 1.5K resolution. It guarantees seamless performance because to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Its 200MP primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, together with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, is its most notable feature.
Also Read | WhatsApp’s new ‘Search on Web’ feature to help users verify images; How to use?
2. Oppo F25 Pro
The 6.7-inch Full HD+ display of the Oppo F25 Pro produces crisp, colorful images. Its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 7050 CPU are supposed to provide seamless multitasking performance. Its multipurpose camera setup—64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 32MP front camera for gorgeous selfies—makes it stand out for all your photographic requirements.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy M35
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ quality, producing breathtaking images. It guarantees flawless performance with its 8GB RAM and Exynos 1380 CPU. With a 13MP selfie camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 50MP primary lens, the camera system is impressive and ideal for high-quality shooting.
Also Read | 5 budget-friendly smartphones with premium features under Rs 15,000
4. Vivo T3
The 6.67-inch Full HD+ display of the Vivo T3 5G produces clear, colorful images. It promises to provide seamless performance for all jobs thanks to its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 7200 CPU. It is a good option for photographers since the 50MP dual back camera takes crisp, detailed pictures, and the 16MP front camera is great for taking selfies.
5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
With its 6.67-inch Super Bright AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G provides vivid images even in direct sunlight. It guarantees continuous power thanks to its 5500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC quick charging. While the 16MP front camera takes clear selfies, the 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera produces breathtaking images.
Also Read | Pixel 9 Pro priced over Rs 1 lakh in India: Here’s Google’s cost to make it