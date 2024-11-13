Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 13 Pro: Top 5 budget camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

Discover the best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India. These smartphones offer exceptional camera quality, performance, and battery life, making them perfect for photography enthusiasts on a budget.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

There are several alternatives available if you're searching for a smartphone that fits in your pocket and has a good camera, battery, and performance. As you hunt for a device that provides exceptional value for money, budget smartphone purchasers frequently search for the best smartphones under 20,000 with good cameras and the best cameras under 20,000.

In order to assist you, we have put together a list of the top camera phones in India that cost less than Rs 20,000. Whether you're taking photos or making movies, each model offers remarkable performance, making it affordable for photography aficionados. Choose the ideal camera phone for less than Rs 20,000 now by looking through the list below.

article_image2

1. Redmi Note 13 Pro

Vibrant images are provided by the Redmi Note 13 Pro's 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and 1.5K resolution. It guarantees seamless performance because to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Its 200MP primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, together with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, is its most notable feature.

Also Read | WhatsApp’s new ‘Search on Web’ feature to help users verify images; How to use?

 

article_image3

2. Oppo F25 Pro

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ display of the Oppo F25 Pro produces crisp, colorful images. Its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 7050 CPU are supposed to provide seamless multitasking performance. Its multipurpose camera setup—64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 32MP front camera for gorgeous selfies—makes it stand out for all your photographic requirements.

article_image4

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

3. Samsung Galaxy M35

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ quality, producing breathtaking images. It guarantees flawless performance with its 8GB RAM and Exynos 1380 CPU. With a 13MP selfie camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 50MP primary lens, the camera system is impressive and ideal for high-quality shooting.

Also Read | 5 budget-friendly smartphones with premium features under Rs 15,000

article_image5

4. Vivo T3 

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ display of the Vivo T3 5G produces clear, colorful images. It promises to provide seamless performance for all jobs thanks to its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 7200 CPU. It is a good option for photographers since the 50MP dual back camera takes crisp, detailed pictures, and the 16MP front camera is great for taking selfies.
 

article_image6

5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

With its 6.67-inch Super Bright AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G provides vivid images even in direct sunlight. It guarantees continuous power thanks to its 5500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC quick charging. While the 16MP front camera takes clear selfies, the 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera produces breathtaking images.

Also Read | Pixel 9 Pro priced over Rs 1 lakh in India: Here’s Google’s cost to make it

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use gcw

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon