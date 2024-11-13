FSSAI sets expiry timelines, asks Zomato, Swiggy, other e-coms to deliver food items with 45-day shelf life

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a firm directive to e-commerce food giants such as Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket, urging them to ensure that food items delivered to consumers have ample shelf life remaining.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a firm directive to e-commerce food giants such as Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket, urging them to ensure that food items delivered to consumers have ample shelf life remaining. In a meeting with various online food business operators (FBOs), FSSAI emphasized the adoption of top-notch practices, mandating that all food products should retain a minimum of either 30% shelf life or at least 45 days before expiration upon delivery.

This proactive measure aims to combat the risk of delivering expired or near-expiry products, thereby prioritizing consumer health and responsible food handling standards across digital platforms. Chaired by the FSSAI CEO, the meeting saw participation from over 200 stakeholders, both virtually and in-person, underscoring the weight of this initiative.

In addition to shelf life, the FSSAI CEO delivered a stern warning against the use of misleading or unsupported claims on food products listed online. He underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and accuracy in product information, stressing the significant role e-commerce platforms play in consumer health protection.

"He (the CEO) highlighted the pivotal role of online platforms in protecting consumer health and promoting transparency. He reiterated the mandate that no FBO can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI licence or Registration, emphasising the critical need for regulatory compliance," stated the food regulator.

The FSSAI also set forth expectations for food safety during delivery, urging platforms to introduce robust training programs for their delivery personnel. The CEO insisted that delivery staff be thoroughly trained in essential food safety and hygiene protocols to secure food quality throughout the process.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of separately transporting food and non-food items to prevent cross-contamination risks.

In a final directive, the FSSAI clarified that no food safety norms should be compromised to support ultra-fast, 10-minute delivery models. 

