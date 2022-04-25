Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: 10-foot giant squid found on Japan shore, netizens amazed

    A video of a 10-foot giant squid on the shores of Ugu beach in Japan goes viral over the internet, and people are amazed after seeing the giant squid.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    The internet, with its amazing collection of videos, never disappoints us. The internet has become the most stress reliever nowadays. The platform can keep us entertained for hours. There are videos that can make us laugh, and there are videos that can leave us stunned. Such a video of a 10-foot giant squid is going viral, and netizens are left shocked.

    In the video, the 10-foot giant squid can be seen swimming in the shallow waters of the Ugu beach in Japan. The officials can be seen taking photos of the rare incident, and they measure on the tape to know how long the giant squid is. Take a look at the video:

    The video was shared on the official Twitter page of Mainichi Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper and has gathered more than 2 lakh views from the date of sharing. The numbers are still steadily increasing only. Netizens were stunned to see the giant alive squid and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

    As per the publications' reports, the giant squid was spotted at Ugu beach by a local fisherman at 10 am on April 20. However, the publication added that the squid was alive when found, and that's something very unusual.

    The giant squid was later transported to Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in the prefectural city of Sakai. Giant squids are the deep sea-dwelling creatures that usually don't come near the shore, but this is not the first time such instances have occurred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a video of a young giant squid measuring up to 12 feet in 2019. In the video shared, the squid can be seen swimming toward the camera, and the cephalopod wraps its tentacles around NOAA's camera before it swims away. Take a look at the video:

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
