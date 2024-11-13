Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan: 7 top Indian states with the most number of temples

Discover the Indian states with the highest concentration of Hindu temples, exploring the rich traditions of architecture and worship

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

India's diverse religious landscape includes Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Buddhism, with each state showcasing unique places of worship. As the birthplace of Hinduism, India's temples reflect its rich cultural heritage

article_image2

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan has around 39,000 temples. Andhra Pradesh follows with 47,000, and Gujarat with 50,000, showcasing their spiritual heritage

article_image3

West Bengal, Karnataka

West Bengal has 53,500 temples. Karnataka follows with 61,000, highlighting its religious traditions and architectural marvels

article_image4

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra has around 77,000 temples. Tamil Nadu leads with 79,000, including ancient marvels like the Thanjavur Big Temple.

