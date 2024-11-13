Chennai HORROR! Govt hospital doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son in broad daylight; sparks outrage| WATCH

A doctor Balaji Jaganathan, who was at his Oncology department, was stabbed at least seven times by a man posing himself as a patient around 10.15 am.

In a shocking incident, a doctor at a government hospital in Chennai was critically injured after he was stabbed at least seven times by a man pretending to be a patient. The attack unfolded on Wednesday morning at city's Kalaignar Multi-speciality Hospital.

The doctor identified as Balaji Jaganathan is a cancer specialist and was at his Oncology department when he was attacked at 10.30 am. Stabbed in the neck, he is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, the accused, aged around 26, who tried to escape from the hospital was chased and nabbed by the fellow hospital staff and was handed over to the Guindy police station. Another individual has also been taken into custody. The details of the detained suspect were not revealed by the police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspect's mother Prema was earlier treated for cancer at the Oncology problem at the Kalaignar Multi-speciality Hospital from May to November this year. After she developed complications, her son and his three friends on Wednesday visited the hospital to take revenge on the doctor for his alleged negligent act.

The brutal attack on the doctor has sparked outrage with many questioning doctors' safety and law and order situation in the country.

