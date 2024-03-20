Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    As expected, Finland secured the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, reaffirming its reputation as one of the world's happiest countries. Joining Finland in the top five are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Israel.

    The World Happiness Report for 2024, recently released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has sparked discussions with its revelations about global happiness rankings. While some countries maintain their positions at the top, there have been notable shifts, particularly for nations like the United States and Germany.

    As expected, Finland secured the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, reaffirming its reputation as one of the world's happiest countries. Joining Finland in the top five are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Israel. These Nordic and Middle Eastern nations continue to prioritize well-being, reflecting in their high rankings.

    On the other hand, Afghanistan has been identified as the least happy country, facing significant challenges exacerbated by recent turmoil. Congo, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, and Lebanon also found themselves at the bottom of the list, highlighting ongoing issues impacting citizens' happiness.

    India maintained its position at 126th, underscoring ongoing challenges in the country's pursuit of happiness and well-being. Factors such as education and social caste played significant roles in determining life satisfaction, with older adults with secondary or higher education and those from higher social castes reporting higher levels of happiness. In comparison, China secured the 60th spot, reflecting a more favorable outlook on happiness within the nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan ranked at 108th, signaling areas for improvement in well-being and societal satisfaction. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupied the 128th and 129th spots, respectively, showcasing similar struggles in achieving higher levels of happiness amidst various socio-economic challenges.

    One of the most notable changes in this year's report is the decline in rankings for the United States and Germany. Both countries have slipped in the rankings, with the United States dropping from the 16th spot last year to 23rd this year. Germany also saw a decline, falling to the 24th spot.

    Conversely, several Eastern European countries have risen in the rankings, indicating positive developments in these regions. This shift underscores the dynamic nature of happiness and the varied factors influencing national well-being.

    In addition to the global rankings, the report provides insights into regional trends. Among Middle Eastern nations, the UAE secured the 22nd spot, while Saudi Arabia followed closely at 28th. Singapore emerged as the happiest nation in Asia, with Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea also featuring prominently in the top rankings.

