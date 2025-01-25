World Pulse | Trump's Largest Deportation Operation in US History

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, targeting millions of undocumented immigrants. Following his inauguration, Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at expediting deportations and enhancing the powers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This video dives deep into Trump's strategy and the ongoing controversy surrounding these policies. We’ll explore how this mass deportation plan is expected to unfold, the role of military resources, and the reactions from various stakeholders. Stay tuned for an in-depth analysis of this significant development in U.S. immigration policy.

