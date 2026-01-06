Venezuela Chaos: UN Chief Urges Respect for UN Charter, Says 'Power of Law Must Prevail'

The Council met in an emergency session to address the US rendition of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, a move that has sent shockwaves through the region and beyond. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, delivering a statement on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, called for 'respect for the UN charter and all other applicable legal frameworks to safeguard peace and security; respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states,' and 'the prohibition of the threat or use of force.' DiCarlo said, 'the power of the law must prevail. International law contains tools to address issues such as illicit traffic and narcotics, disputes about resources and human rights concerns. This is the route we need to take.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source