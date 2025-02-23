US May RESTRICT Ukraine’s Starlink Access Amid Critical Minerals Dispute: Reports | Asianet Newsable

Tensions loom over Ukraine, as Starlink internet have raised the possibility of cutting the country's access to Elon Musk's vital Starlink satellite. The event comes amid Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s denial for US’ access to the critical Earth minerals. Notably, Zelenskiy has rejected demands from Trump's administration for $500 billion in mineral wealth from Ukraine to repay Washington for wartime aid. Musk rushed thousands of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to replace communications services destroyed by Russia after its February 2022 invasion.