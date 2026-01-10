MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA in Caribbean Sea

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 10 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Share this Video

US forces have seized another tanker in the Caribbean Sea, officials say, as the Trump administration continues its efforts to control exports of Venezuelan oil. The tanker, the Olina, is on multiple countries' sanctions lists and the fifth vessel to be seized by the US in recent weeks. The US is using the seizures to pressure Venezuela's interim government and remove the so-called dark fleet of tankers from service. Officials say this fleet consists of more than 1,000 vessels that transport sanctioned and illicit oil.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA in Caribbean Sea
Now Playing
US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA in Caribbean Sea
Venezuelan-American Journo Backs Trump, Calls Maduro’s Arrest ‘Turning Point’
Now Playing
Venezuelan-American Journo Backs Trump, Calls Maduro’s Arrest ‘Turning Point’
Iran Erupts Again: Economic Protests Spread as Govt Announces Aid
Now Playing
Iran Erupts Again: Economic Protests Spread as Govt Announces Aid
Moscow WARNS US Over Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker
Now Playing
Moscow WARNS US Over Seizure of Russian Oil Tanker
BIG: Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv | Four Killed, 19 Injured
Now Playing
BIG: Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv | Four Killed, 19 Injured
Kristi Noem Defends ICE Killing in Minneapolis | WATCH
Now Playing
Kristi Noem Defends ICE Killing in Minneapolis | WATCH
ICE Shooting Sparks National Outrage: Protests Erupt Across Minneapolis
Now Playing
ICE Shooting Sparks National Outrage: Protests Erupt Across Minneapolis
White House BOMBSHELL: US 'Already' Marketing Venezuelan Oil Worldwide
Now Playing
White House BOMBSHELL: US 'Already' Marketing Venezuelan Oil Worldwide
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Family Holds Prayer Sit-in After Being Barred From Jail Meeting
Now Playing
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Family Holds Prayer Sit-in After Being Barred From Jail Meeting
Trump's New Dietary Guidelines, Pushes Protein, Cuts Sugar and Alcohol
Now Playing
Trump's New Dietary Guidelines, Pushes Protein, Cuts Sugar and Alcohol

Entertainment

The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas’ Horror-Fantasy Gamble Divides Fans
03:35
Now Playing
The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas’ Horror-Fantasy Gamble Divides Fans
Stranger Things' New Episode Coming on Jan 7? ‘Conformity Gate’ Theory Explodes
03:35
Now Playing
Stranger Things' New Episode Coming on Jan 7? ‘Conformity Gate’ Theory Explodes
Deepika Padukone's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special
03:52
Now Playing
Deepika Padukone's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special
‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional
01:10
Now Playing
‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional

News

US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA in Caribbean Sea
03:34
Now Playing
US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA in Caribbean Sea
Venezuelan-American Journo Backs Trump, Calls Maduro’s Arrest ‘Turning Point’
09:08
Now Playing
Venezuelan-American Journo Backs Trump, Calls Maduro’s Arrest ‘Turning Point’
Iran Erupts Again: Economic Protests Spread as Govt Announces Aid
05:51
Now Playing
Iran Erupts Again: Economic Protests Spread as Govt Announces Aid

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?