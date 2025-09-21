Exclusive | Ambassador Reuven Azar as UNGA Backs Two-State Solution for Israel, Palestine

In an exclusive conversation, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar responds to the UN General Assembly's backing of the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. What does this vote mean for the future of peace in the Middle East? How does Israel view international pressure, Palestinian statehood demands, and the road ahead for negotiations? Watch this hard-hitting exchange as we break down the Israel's position and the shifting geopolitical realities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source