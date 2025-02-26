Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa: What It Means for Indian Investors & US Immigration?

In a significant shift in US immigration policy, President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of a 'Gold Card' visa program, set to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa. This new initiative requires a substantial investment of $5 million and offers a pathway to US citizenship. The Gold Card program is expected to significantly impact Indian applicants who have historically benefited from the EB-5 visa. Watch to learn more about how this change affects Indian investors and the broader implications for US immigration.