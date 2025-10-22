Diwali Celebration at White House | Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Indian CEOs Light Diyas

Diwali Celebration at White House
US President Donald Trump hosted a grand Diwali 2025 celebration at the White House, calling it a 'beautiful Hindu festival.' Joined by Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and top Indian-American CEOs, Trump lit ceremonial diyas and praised PM Modi as 'a great friend,' emphasizing cultural ties and US-India friendship.
