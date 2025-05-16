'Apple Will Not Go Out…”: Trump Faces HEAT Over India Remark
Donald Trump claimed he urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to limit the company’s expansion in India. Apple, however, is increasing production through plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with Foxconn and Tata Group. The move was a response to US-China trade tensions, aiming to shift US-bound iPhone production to India. With tariffs temporarily eased, stakeholders criticized Trump’s remark, defending India’s growing role in global tech manufacturing.
