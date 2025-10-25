Trump Rules Out Meeting Canadian PM Over 'Dishonest' Reagan Ad; Ends Trade Talks
US President Donald Trump has officially ruled out any meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following a heated dispute sparked by an advertisement from Ontario criticizing U.S. tariffs. Branding the ad as 'dishonest' and 'fake,' Trump announced on social media the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, declaring 'I can play dirtier than they can.'
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
03:31
Now Playing
06:32
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing