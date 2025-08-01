‘Disgusting, What They’re Doing to Ukraine’: Trump Slams Russia, Warns of Sanctions
US President Donald Trump condemned the latest Russian assault on Kyiv, calling it 'disgusting.' Speaking at a press briefing, he expressed outrage over the Ukraine crisis and warned that severe sanctions could follow if the situation worsens. Trump’s remarks mark a sharp tone against Moscow’s recent aggression.
