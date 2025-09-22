Trump Speaks to Reporters Aboard Air Force One After Charlie Kirk Memorial
US President Donald Trump addressed reporters aboard Air Force One on September 21, after attending Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona. He discussed Pentagon press restrictions, plans to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and praised Kirk as 'one of America’s greatest patriots.'
