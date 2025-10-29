MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 29 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Share this Video

At least 60 people were killed in a massive police operation in Rio de Janeiro targeting the Comando Vermelho gang. The deadly crackdown comes just days before major international climate gatherings — including COP30, the C40 Summit, and the Earthshot Prize events — are set to take place in Brazil, sparking global concern.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Musharraf Gave US Control of Pakistan Nukes | Ex-CIA John Kiriakou Reveals
Now Playing
Musharraf Gave US Control of Pakistan Nukes | Ex-CIA John Kiriakou Reveals
How US Captured Top al-Qaeda Suspect Abu Zubaydah | Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou Reveals Story
Now Playing
How US Captured Top al-Qaeda Suspect Abu Zubaydah | Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou Reveals Story
60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events
Now Playing
60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events
Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Gains Momentum With Japan’s Backing
Now Playing
Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Gains Momentum With Japan’s Backing
US Air Force ‘Hurricane Hunters’ Fly Into Hurricane Melissa in Caribbean
Now Playing
US Air Force ‘Hurricane Hunters’ Fly Into Hurricane Melissa in Caribbean
Trump & Takaichi Forge ‘New Golden Age’ For US-Japan Ties | Historic Tokyo Meet
Now Playing
Trump & Takaichi Forge ‘New Golden Age’ For US-Japan Ties | Historic Tokyo Meet
India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'
Now Playing
India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'
‘US Partnership With Pakistan Not at India’s Expense’: Marco Rubio Backs Multi-Alignment
Now Playing
‘US Partnership With Pakistan Not at India’s Expense’: Marco Rubio Backs Multi-Alignment
Hurricane Melissa Nears Jamaica! Port Royal Residents Brace for Deadly Floods
Now Playing
Hurricane Melissa Nears Jamaica! Port Royal Residents Brace for Deadly Floods
Trump Wraps ASEAN Tour, Heads to Japan for High-Stakes Talks
Now Playing
Trump Wraps ASEAN Tour, Heads to Japan for High-Stakes Talks

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Mani Money’ Task Turns Into Chaos and Fun Inside The House
03:16
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Mani Money’ Task Turns Into Chaos and Fun Inside The House
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Targets Mridul In Kitchen Task, Abhishek Stands Against Her
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Targets Mridul In Kitchen Task, Abhishek Stands Against Her
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Shower of Money' Courtyard Task Unleashes Chaos
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Shower of Money' Courtyard Task Unleashes Chaos
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek & Ashnoor Punished for Breaking Rules | Mridul to Take Final Decision
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek & Ashnoor Punished for Breaking Rules | Mridul to Take Final Decision

News

Musharraf Gave US Control of Pakistan Nukes | Ex-CIA John Kiriakou Reveals
04:21
Now Playing
Musharraf Gave US Control of Pakistan Nukes | Ex-CIA John Kiriakou Reveals
How US Captured Top al-Qaeda Suspect Abu Zubaydah | Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou Reveals Story
04:58
Now Playing
How US Captured Top al-Qaeda Suspect Abu Zubaydah | Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou Reveals Story
60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events
03:26
Now Playing
60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?