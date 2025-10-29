60 Killed in Rio Police Raid Just Before Global Climate Events
At least 60 people were killed in a massive police operation in Rio de Janeiro targeting the Comando Vermelho gang. The deadly crackdown comes just days before major international climate gatherings — including COP30, the C40 Summit, and the Earthshot Prize events — are set to take place in Brazil, sparking global concern.
