    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    The Indian community, which had gathered outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hotel, welcomed him with slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

    May 23, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Monday for a two-day visit to attend a Quad leaders summit to strengthen cooperation among the influential grouping's member nations and discuss developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

    On his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Japan. PM interacted with the children and many others waiting to welcome him. 

    "Welcome to Japan! Could I please have your signature?" Ritsuki Kobayashi questioned PM Modi in Hindi.

    PM Modi was impressed by his Hindi and stated, "Waah! From whom did you learn Hindi? So you're pretty familiar with it?"

    After meeting PM Modi, Ritsuki Kobayashi was overjoyed; he stated, "...I don't speak Hindi very well, but I understand. PM read my message and signed it; I am very pleased."

    Children have also been seen holding "Welcome" placards in mixed Indian regional languages as they dressed up in traditional attire for PM Modi's arrival.

    Following his interaction with the community, PM Modi tweeted, "The Indian community in Japan has made significant contributions in various fields. They have also maintained contact with their Indian roots. I want to express my gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tokyo for two days to attend the Quad Summit, which is scheduled for May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    PM Modi tweeted, "Arrived in Tokyo. During this visit, I will participate in various programmes, including the Quad Summit, meetings with fellow Quad leaders, interactions with Japanese business leaders, and interaction with the vibrant Indian diaspora." 

     

    India, the United States, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue/ Quad.

