Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH
Witness the joyous scenes as freed Palestinian women and children reunite with their families following a historic prisoner exchange. This emotional moment comes after 90 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The celebrations erupted in Gaza, filled with fireworks, tears, and hugs, marking a major step towards healing after 15 months of conflict. WATCH.