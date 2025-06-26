Trump Defends Netanyahu, Demands End to ‘Ridiculous’ Trial

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on June 25, expressing shock over legal proceedings against Israeli PM Netanyahu. He called the trial a 'ridiculous Witch Hunt', praised Bibi as a 'Great War Time Prime Minister' and 'WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in History of Israel.' Trump said they 'completely eliminated' Iran’s nuke program, mocked the charges like 'cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll', and demanded the trial be cancelled or Netanyahu be pardoned. He ended: 'US saved Israel once, and will now save Netanyahu.'