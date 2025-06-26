Malayalam English Kannada Telugu Tamil Bangla Hindi Marathi mynation

Trump Defends Netanyahu, Demands End to ‘Ridiculous’ Trial

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 26 2025, 01:02 PM
US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on June 25, expressing shock over legal proceedings against Israeli PM Netanyahu. He called the trial a 'ridiculous Witch Hunt', praised Bibi as a 'Great War Time Prime Minister' and 'WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in History of Israel.' Trump said they 'completely eliminated' Iran’s nuke program, mocked the charges like 'cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll', and demanded the trial be cancelled or Netanyahu be pardoned. He ended: 'US saved Israel once, and will now save Netanyahu.'

