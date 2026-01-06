A Year On, Los Angeles Fire Survivors Struggle to Rebuild

Altadena was hardest hit by the fires that ravaged parts of the sprawling US metropolis of Los Angeles in January 2025, destroying thousands of homes and killing 19 people. Slowly, however, the suburb is coming back to life. Amid the thousands of empty lots, a few frames are beginning to rise from the ground. But there is palpable anxiety that this diverse town, home to a sizable African American population, will lose its soul because people cannot afford to rebuild.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source