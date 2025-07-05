Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Karachi, Pakistan: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Injured

Rescue operations were ongoing on July 4 after a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area collapsed, with the death toll following the incident rising to 12, according to an emergency services official. Search and rescue teams worked into the night using excavators to clear away debris and rubble. Emergency services official Saadullah Bhutto said ‘five to six people’ had been injured and taken to hospital. Earlier in the day, Saad Edhi of the Edhi Foundation said the building had previously been declared uninhabitable by government authorities and notices were issued under the Sindh Building Control Authority. Despite the warnings, some families continued to live in the building, which has now completely collapsed.