Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar EXCLUSIVE: 'We’ll Take Entire Gaza Strip If..'

In an exclusive interview, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar warns that without international cooperation, Israel may be forced to take full control of the Gaza Strip to ensure security. Azar shares Israel’s strategic goals including demilitarizing Gaza, recovering hostages, and working with Palestinian partners committed to peace. He highlights ongoing challenges with Hamas and stresses the need for global support to resolve this crisis. Watch full coverage only on Asianet News English.

