Deadly Cult, Slavery Heirs & More: 5 Things About Guyana as Irfaan Ali Claims Election Victory

Guyana is once again in the global spotlight as President Irfaan Ali claims victory in the general election. But how much do you really know about this small yet geopolitically significant country in South America? Here are five key things to know about Guyana -- The only English-speaking nation in South America, Its roots as a nation of slavery heirs, Could Guyana become the new Qatar thanks to oil wealth? The ancient territorial dispute with Venezuela that still threatens stability and a history marked by a deadly cult tragedy.