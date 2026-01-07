Trump’s Policy on Venezuela Has ‘No Logical Basis’: Ex - US National Security Advisor
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton criticised President Donald Trump’s approach to Venezuela, calling it confused and without logical basis. Bolton said Trump’s mixed signals, including attacking opposition leader María Corina Machado while appearing to work with Maduro’s allies, weaken prospects for real change there.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing