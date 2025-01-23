Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California
A wildfire broke out in Rancho Bernardo, northern San Diego, on January 22, threatening homes before firefighters, supported by aircraft, halted its progress. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed that 175 firefighters and air units quickly contained the seven-acre Center Fire, ensuring no structures were damaged. Reportedly, evacuation orders were issued initially but later lifted. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect due to strong winds and dry conditions.