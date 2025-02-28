EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

In Delhi, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said, '...There is this need to deepen our connectivity links and our global partnerships. And here, there is a lot that Europe can learn from India. India has been a leading voice in bringing to the fore the concerns of many countries in the Global South. Addressing these issues becomes all the more important in a world where major powers are pulling away or even pulling at the seams of the international system... India can play a unique role as a bridge between the Global South and the rest of the world. Between the Indo-Pacific and Europe... The India-Middle East-Europe corridor launched here in New Delhi in 2023 during India's G20 Presidency is a historic opportunity to bring this to life. It's an amazing project. This can be a modern golden road – directly connecting India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe. With a rail link, that will make trade between India and Europe 40% faster. With an electricity cable and a clean hydrogen pipeline. And a high-speed data cable to link some of the most innovative digital ecosystems in the world. This corridor is much more than “just” a railway or a cable. It is a green and digital bridge across continents and civilisations...'

