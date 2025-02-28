EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

In Delhi, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said, '...There is this need to deepen our connectivity links and our global partnerships. And here, there is a lot that Europe can learn from India. India has been a leading voice in bringing to the fore the concerns of many countries in the Global South. Addressing these issues becomes all the more important in a world where major powers are pulling away or even pulling at the seams of the international system... India can play a unique role as a bridge between the Global South and the rest of the world. Between the Indo-Pacific and Europe... The India-Middle East-Europe corridor launched here in New Delhi in 2023 during India's G20 Presidency is a historic opportunity to bring this to life. It's an amazing project. This can be a modern golden road – directly connecting India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe. With a rail link, that will make trade between India and Europe 40% faster. With an electricity cable and a clean hydrogen pipeline. And a high-speed data cable to link some of the most innovative digital ecosystems in the world. This corridor is much more than “just” a railway or a cable. It is a green and digital bridge across continents and civilisations...'