Dhaka Police Foil Anti-India March After New Delhi Issues Strong Warning
Fresh strains hit India–Bangladesh ties as Dhaka Police stopped a violent anti-India march towards the Indian High Commission. Protesters clashed with security forces amid threats to Indian diplomats. India summoned Bangladesh’s envoy, expressing strong concern over extremist narratives and alleged inaction by Dhaka’s interim government.
