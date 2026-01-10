Hope India Backs Denmark: Danish MP Amid Trump's Greenland Threats

On US President's remarks on Greenland, Danish Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov said, 'It is deeply troubling, and unacceptable, that we are being threatened with military force by the United States... It is shocking and unprecedented that you would threaten allies, countries that have done nothing against you except remain loyal. This is worrying for other countries as well, because if Denmark can be the target of such aggression, then no one is safe... In the case of Greenland, however, there is absolutely no excuse: no threat, no hostility...'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source