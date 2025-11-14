BBC Apologises for ‘Misleading’ Trump Edit, Rejects Defamation Threat
BBC issued a formal apology to Donald Trump for misleading editing of his January 6, 2021 speech in the documentary Panorama: 'Trump: A Second Chance?' The edit spliced together statements nearly an hour apart, creating the impression Trump explicitly called for violence. The BBC described it as an 'error of judgement' and committed to not rebroadcast the documentary. However, it rejected his threatened $1 billion defamation suit, saying there is no legal basis for such a claim.
