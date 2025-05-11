MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension

| Updated : May 11 2025, 08:05 PM
Share this Video

Balochistan declared independence amid rising Indo-Pak tensions! This video dives into the region’s decades-long struggle, from human rights abuses and economic exploitation to China’s CPEC project and recent BLA attacks. Why was this moment chosen for the bold move, and what does it mean for South Asia? Watch now for the full story behind this historic rebellion.

Related Video

Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension
Now Playing
Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension
Pak Peddles Misinformation | Claims Damaging S400, BrahMos Missile with JF 17 Aircraft
Now Playing
Pak Peddles Misinformation | Claims Damaging S400, BrahMos Missile with JF 17 Aircraft
Pakistan Reaches Out to India | Truce After Days of Escalation | Trump Claims He Mediated
Now Playing
Pakistan Reaches Out to India | Truce After Days of Escalation | Trump Claims He Mediated
Priti Patel SLAMS Terrorism | Urges UK-India Unity After Pahalgam Horror
Now Playing
Priti Patel SLAMS Terrorism | Urges UK-India Unity After Pahalgam Horror
Electing Pope Francis' Successor: Step-By-Step Voting Process Decoded
Now Playing
Electing Pope Francis' Successor: Step-By-Step Voting Process Decoded
Imran Khan JAIL HEALTH Report Sparks Outrage | Truth or Rumor?
Now Playing
Imran Khan JAIL HEALTH Report Sparks Outrage | Truth or Rumor?
Nepal's 'Red God' Chariot Festival Begins with Traditional Rituals | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Nepal's 'Red God' Chariot Festival Begins with Traditional Rituals | Asianet Newsable
Trump Mocks Pope? AI-Generated Papal Attire Post After Francis’ Passing Fuels Backlash
Now Playing
Trump Mocks Pope? AI-Generated Papal Attire Post After Francis’ Passing Fuels Backlash
Trump’s First 100 Days: Executive Orders, Border Crackdown & Economic Shakeup | 2025 Report Card
Now Playing
Trump’s First 100 Days: Executive Orders, Border Crackdown & Economic Shakeup | 2025 Report Card
Sweden's Mass Shooting | Three Killed in Uppsala Salon During Festival | Full Story
Now Playing
Sweden's Mass Shooting | Three Killed in Uppsala Salon During Festival | Full Story

Entertainment

Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
05:08
Now Playing
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
03:03
Now Playing
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
03:43
Now Playing
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism
07:43
Now Playing
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism

News

Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension
05:46
Now Playing
Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension
Owaisi’s Three Big Questions for PM Modi After Trump-Brokered Ceasefire | Asianet Newsable
03:03
Now Playing
Owaisi’s Three Big Questions for PM Modi After Trump-Brokered Ceasefire | Asianet Newsable
Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Secrecy, Demands PM Modi Attend All-Party Meet | Asianet Newsable
03:29
Now Playing
Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Secrecy, Demands PM Modi Attend All-Party Meet | Asianet Newsable

Sports

RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bangalore Breaks 17-Year Chepauk Curse with 50-Run Win | IPL 2025
03:15
Now Playing
RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bangalore Breaks 17-Year Chepauk Curse with 50-Run Win | IPL 2025
IPL 2025 RR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians Crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 Runs
02:42
Now Playing
IPL 2025 RR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians Crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 Runs
'Crores Watch Kabaddi, Govt Pushing for Global Recognition': Krishan Pal Gurjar | GI-PKL 2025
02:02
Now Playing
'Crores Watch Kabaddi, Govt Pushing for Global Recognition': Krishan Pal Gurjar | GI-PKL 2025
GI-PKL 2025 Excl | 'Was Confident of Team's Abilities': Tamil Lioness Coach Preeti Rathee
02:43
Now Playing
GI-PKL 2025 Excl | 'Was Confident of Team's Abilities': Tamil Lioness Coach Preeti Rathee

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?