Balochistan Declares Independence Amidst War | Full Story Behind Rebellion | Indo-Pak Tension
Balochistan declared independence amid rising Indo-Pak tensions! This video dives into the region’s decades-long struggle, from human rights abuses and economic exploitation to China’s CPEC project and recent BLA attacks. Why was this moment chosen for the bold move, and what does it mean for South Asia? Watch now for the full story behind this historic rebellion.
