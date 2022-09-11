21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

Praimnath rushed under his desk -- a prayer on his lips -- 'Lord, I can't do this, you take over'. That faith eventually saw him escape the death and destruction and reach home safely.

On this day 21 years ago, an unprecedented terrorist attack was carried out against the United States, wherein two hijacked civilian aircraft slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, one crashed into the Pentagon, and another crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back the hijackers. Over 3000 lives perished in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Stanley Praimnath was on the 81st floor when the aircraft hit the 81st floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower. As the hijacked Flight 175 slammed into the building, just 130 feet from his desk, Praimnath rushed under his desk -- a prayer on his lips -- 'Lord, I can't do this, you take over'. That faith eventually saw him escape the death and destruction and reach home safely.

Taking part in the Asianet News Network 'Samvad', Praimnath recalls how 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, he still cannot forget the cries of the people that day and how his life has changed.