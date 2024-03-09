Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    A United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX veered off the runway at George Bush Airport in Houston, prompting investigations by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Fortunately, all 160 passengers and six crew members were unharmed, evacuating safely.

    A United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX veered off the runway and onto the grass at George Bush Airport in Houston on Friday, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated investigations into the incident. Fortunately, the 160 passengers and six crew members aboard the aircraft remained unharmed, safely evacuating the plane and being transported to the terminal via buses. The flight, which had originated from Memphis, encountered the mishap upon landing at its destination.

    United Airlines assured prompt action in relocating the aircraft from the taxiway once feasible, emphasizing collaboration with the NTSB, FAA, and Boeing to ascertain the root cause of the incident. However, this marks the third such occurrence involving a United Boeing airplane within the week. Consequently, both Boeing and United shares experienced a 1% decline in stock value on Friday.

    The preceding day witnessed another incident involving a United-operated Boeing 777-200 en route to Japan, which suffered a tire blowout shortly after departing from San Francisco, compelling an emergency diversion to Los Angeles, where it landed safely with 249 passengers on board.

    Earlier in the week, a United Boeing 737 bound for Florida encountered an unusual complication shortly after takeoff from Houston, necessitating its return to the airport. The airline attributed the incident to engine ingestion of plastic bubble wrap, present on the airfield prior to departure. 

    Meanwhile, the NTSB disclosed its ongoing investigation into a separate incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight last month, which reported "stuck" rudder pedals upon touchdown during landing, further adding to concerns regarding Boeing aircraft safety.

