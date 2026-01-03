Mexico Earthquake: Houses Collapse After 6.5 Jolts Shake Guerrero, Leaves a Woman Dead
A 50-year-old woman died after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero caused part of her home to collapse as she was preparing breakfast, a family member recounts. Hundreds of homes were partially damaged, and about five people have been treated so far at a local hospital that also suffered damage, according to local civil protection authorities.
