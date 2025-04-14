'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China
Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla, former Army Commander, spoke on India's R&D shortcomings during an exclusive interview with Asianet News' Heena Sharma at the Global Technology Summit 2025, hosted by Carnegie India and the Ministry of External Affairs. Comparing India's investment in research and development to that of the US and China, he questions the role of the private sector in driving this sector. Watch.
