'Do Not Come Through': Virginia Town Buried Under Floodwater | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

A flash flood emergency was in effect on Saturday afternoon in Hurley, Virginia, as floods hit Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee on February 15. Footage captured by Connie Cooper shows conditions in Hurley. “Do not come through Wolford,” a town just southeast of Hurley, Cooper wrote on Facebook. “Hurley is also under water.” According to the National Weather Service, between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the area as of 4:43 pm, with more on the way.

