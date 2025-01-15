Gopan Swami’s Son Sananthan Exclusive | Neyyattinkara Samadhi Case - Malayalam News | Asianet

Thiruvananthapuram: Gopan Swami’s son, Sanandhan, has asserted that the family will not allow the exhumation, arguing that the decision would hurt religious sentiments. He also stated that the police have not issued a formal notice and that a statement was already recorded. Sanandhan admitted to putting up posters of his father at the burial site and mentioned that the Hindu Aikya Vedi plans to take legal action. .