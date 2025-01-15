Gopan Swami’s Son Sananthan Exclusive | Neyyattinkara Samadhi Case - Malayalam News | Asianet

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Gopan Swami’s son, Sanandhan, has asserted that the family will not allow the exhumation, arguing that the decision would hurt religious sentiments. He also stated that the police have not issued a formal notice and that a statement was already recorded. Sanandhan admitted to putting up posters of his father at the burial site and mentioned that the Hindu Aikya Vedi plans to take legal action. .

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice's Eviction
Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears
Bigg Boss 18 | Who Did Vivian Call 'Conscious Dead' During His Deep Conversation with Rajat?
Shefali Bagga & Anurag Dwivedi Reveal Favorite Teams | ECL Season 2 Auction
ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18
Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025
