US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

The United States on Wednesday (November 17) designated several nations as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom. Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan are in Washington's list of nations of particular concern for violation of religious freedom.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that these countries have been designated as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerate systematic violations of religious freedom. Apart from these countries, the United States has also placed Algeria, Comoros, Nicaragua and Cuba on a Special Watch List for government that have engaged in 'severe religious freedom violations'

Antony Blinken added that terror outfiles like the Boko Haram, al-Shabaab, the Houthis, ISIS, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and the Taliban have been designated as 'Entities of Particular Concern'.

The US Secretary of State asserted that Washington will not waiver in its commitment to advocate for freedom of religion, adding that the challenges most countries face are structural, systemic and deeply entrenched. Blinked stated that US will press all governments to remedy the shortcomings in their laws and practices and ensure accountability is promoted for those responsible of such violations.