  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Nov 18, 2021, 4:50 PM IST

    The United States on Wednesday (November 17) designated several nations as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom. Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan are in Washington's list of nations of particular concern for violation of religious freedom.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that these countries have been designated as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerate systematic violations of religious freedom. Apart from these countries, the United States has also placed Algeria, Comoros, Nicaragua and Cuba on a Special Watch List for government that have engaged in 'severe religious freedom violations'

    Also watch: US Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Antony Blinken added that terror outfiles like the Boko Haram, al-Shabaab, the Houthis, ISIS, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin and the Taliban have been designated as 'Entities of Particular Concern'.

    The US Secretary of State asserted that Washington will not waiver in its commitment to advocate for freedom of religion, adding that the challenges most countries face are structural, systemic and deeply entrenched. Blinked stated that US will press all governments to remedy the shortcomings in their laws and practices and ensure accountability is promoted for those responsible of such violations.

    Recent Videos

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon
    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Must See

    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation
    Video Icon
    United States

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars
    Video Icon
    Defence

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison
    Video Icon
    United States

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison