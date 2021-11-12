Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

50-year-old WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is presently lodged at London's Belmarsh jail, has been given the green light to marry his fiance Stella Moris while in custody by prison authorities. Assange, who the US Government indicted on 18 charges relating to WikiLeaks' 2010, currently awaits a critical court decision over possible extradition to America. Stella Moris, Assange's fiance, was a former member of his legal team with whom he already has two children.

Following this 'good news', Stella Moris expressed that she was still angry that the couple had to undergo a legal battle to end the illegal interference with their fundamental right to marry. In a tweet, Stella Moris, along with a photo of the pair standing beneath a rainbow, declared: Julian and I now have permission to marry in Belmarsh prison. However, there is no clarity on when the couple will get hitched.

A spokesperson of the Prison Service clarified that Julian Assange's application was received and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner.

Australian national Assange, 50, was arrested in Britain in 2019 for jumping bail after spending seven years inside Ecuador's embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced allegations of sexual assault. These charges were dropped later. Watch this video to know more.