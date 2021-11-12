  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Nov 12, 2021, 8:14 PM IST

    50-year-old WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is presently lodged at London's Belmarsh jail, has been given the green light to marry his fiance Stella Moris while in custody by prison authorities. Assange, who the US Government indicted on 18 charges relating to WikiLeaks' 2010, currently awaits a critical court decision over possible extradition to America. Stella Moris, Assange's fiance, was a former member of his legal team with whom he already has two children.

    Following this 'good news', Stella Moris expressed that she was still angry that the couple had to undergo a legal battle to end the illegal interference with their fundamental right to marry. In a tweet, Stella Moris, along with a photo of the pair standing beneath a rainbow, declared: Julian and I now have permission to marry in Belmarsh prison. However, there is no clarity on when the couple will get hitched.

    A spokesperson of the Prison Service clarified that Julian Assange's application was received and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner.

    Australian national Assange, 50, was arrested in Britain in 2019 for jumping bail after spending seven years inside Ecuador's embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced allegations of sexual assault. These charges were dropped later. Watch this video to know more.

    Recent Videos

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here - ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb-dnm
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb

    EXCLUSIVE Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face' SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face'

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed; liquor stores shut till Sunday YCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed in Bengaluru; liquor stores shut till Sunday

    Must See

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison
    Video Icon
    United Kingdom

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe