Usman Khawaja Retires: 'They Told Me I would Never Play for Australia'
Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja announced his retirement, ending a trailblazing career that broke barriers and stereotypes. The Pakistan-born batter reflected on facing racial bias early on, saying he was once told he would never represent Australia, a belief he powerfully proved wrong through resilience and performances.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing