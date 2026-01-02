MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Usman Khawaja Retires: 'They Told Me I would Never Play for Australia'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 02 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Share this Video

Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja announced his retirement, ending a trailblazing career that broke barriers and stereotypes. The Pakistan-born batter reflected on facing racial bias early on, saying he was once told he would never represent Australia, a belief he powerfully proved wrong through resilience and performances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Usman Khawaja Retires: 'They Told Me I would Never Play for Australia'
Now Playing
Usman Khawaja Retires: 'They Told Me I would Never Play for Australia'
Gautam Gambhir to Be Removed as India Coach? BCCI Clears the Air
Now Playing
Gautam Gambhir to Be Removed as India Coach? BCCI Clears the Air
Shashi Tharoor to BCCI: 'Last 14-YO Prodigy Was Tendulkar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India!'
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor to BCCI: 'Last 14-YO Prodigy Was Tendulkar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India!'
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Highlights: Gunners Win Penalty Thriller to Reach Semis
Now Playing
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Highlights: Gunners Win Penalty Thriller to Reach Semis
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win
Now Playing
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win
BCCI to Announce India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 | Dates Revealed
Now Playing
BCCI to Announce India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 | Dates Revealed
BCCI Faces Heat as Lucknow IND-SA T20I Abandoned Over Fog, Poor AQI
Now Playing
BCCI Faces Heat as Lucknow IND-SA T20I Abandoned Over Fog, Poor AQI
IPL 2026 Auction: Team-Wise Squads and Player Prices
Now Playing
IPL 2026 Auction: Team-Wise Squads and Player Prices
Manchester City Edge Real Madrid to Leave Alonso on Brink | Champions League Highlights
Now Playing
Manchester City Edge Real Madrid to Leave Alonso on Brink | Champions League Highlights
Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 | Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues at Elland Road
Now Playing
Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 | Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues at Elland Road

Entertainment

Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
02:02
Now Playing
Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶
06:20
Now Playing
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶
Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Cake-Cutting in Stylish Casual Look
02:36
Now Playing
Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Cake-Cutting in Stylish Casual Look
Aamir Khan, Imran Khan Fly Out of Mumbai For New Year Vacation | WATCH
01:09
Now Playing
Aamir Khan, Imran Khan Fly Out of Mumbai For New Year Vacation | WATCH

News

Jaishankar on Bangladesh Unrest: 'India Helps Where There Is Good Neighbourliness'
06:26
Now Playing
Jaishankar on Bangladesh Unrest: 'India Helps Where There Is Good Neighbourliness'
Accident inside Atal Tunnel Due to Overtaking, Traffic Affected
01:03
Now Playing
Accident inside Atal Tunnel Due to Overtaking, Traffic Affected
KKR Bangladeshi Player Row: Supriya Shrinate BLAMES BCCI, Jay Shah
01:19
Now Playing
KKR Bangladeshi Player Row: Supriya Shrinate BLAMES BCCI, Jay Shah

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?