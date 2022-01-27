  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Jan 27, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    On the second anniversary of the tragic helicopter collision that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a bronze statue of the LA Lakers legend and Gianna was placed at the crash site in their memory on Wednesday in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

    California sculptor, Dan Medina, honoured the victims of the unfortunate incident on a plaque at the base of the statue and inscribed: Heroes come and go, but legends are forever'.

    The statue depicts the NBA Hall of Famer looking adoringly down and his daughter, Gianna, with his left arm on her shoulder. She is depicted carrying a basketball while looking up to her father, Kobe Bryant. Both father and daughter are wearing their respective basketball jerseys. Kobe wore the No.24, his second team number, after wearing No.8 in the first part of his career at the LA Lakers.

    Several fans paid their respects to the basketball legend and victims of the tragic incident by placing flowers and memorabilia in front of the bronze statue. 

    Sculptor Medina is now working on a life-size version of the same statue, which is 90% complete and will stand at 6-foot and seven inches.

    On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, who was 41 at the time of his death, and Gianna were flying from Orange County to Ventura County when the chopper encountered thick fog and rammed into a hillside. 

    The second anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death was marked across social media by his loved ones and fans. Daughter Vanessa Bryant was among those offering online tributes to the late NBA star in recent days leading up to the death anniversary.

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps