SRH vs MI: Players to Wear Black Armbands for Pahalgam Victims
Players and umpires will wear black armbands during the upcoming IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The BCCI announced this tribute to show solidarity and condemn the act of terror.
