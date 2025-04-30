'Mindset Over Everything': Tamil Lions’ Ritika Dalal | GI-PKL 2025 Exclusive
Tamil Lions team player Ritika Dalal spoke exclusively to Asianet News on the sidelines of the GI-PKL 2025 event at Gurugram University. Ritika highlighted how league matches provide invaluable opportunities for players to gain experience and showcase their skills. She said that in kabaddi, having the right mindset is everything-even injuries can’t hold you back if your mental game is strong. Watch.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
01:54
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing