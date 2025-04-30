MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
'Mindset Over Everything': Tamil Lions’ Ritika Dalal | GI-PKL 2025 Exclusive

| Updated : Apr 30 2025, 03:05 PM
Tamil Lions team player Ritika Dalal spoke exclusively to Asianet News on the sidelines of the GI-PKL 2025 event at Gurugram University. Ritika highlighted how league matches provide invaluable opportunities for players to gain experience and showcase their skills. She said that in kabaddi, having the right mindset is everything-even injuries can’t hold you back if your mental game is strong. Watch.

