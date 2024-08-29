National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

On National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29 to honour hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Indian athletes who shone at the Paris Olympics shared their memorable interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the profound impact of his encouragement on their performances.

Indian Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the Paris Games, looked back on her journey and the motivating influence of PM Modi. At just 16, Bhaker received personal support from the Prime Minister, who assured her of success. “I was just 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful and offered his personal support,” Bhaker recalled. Her experience underscores the significant role of PM Modi's encouragement in shaping her athletic career.

Sarabjot Singh, who secured a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics along with Manu Bhaker in the 10m mixed air rifles final, spoke about the powerful effect of meeting PM Modi before the Games. "I literally had goosebumps hearing his words and felt a great surge of energy to win a medal for the nation! PM Modi's words of support thrilled me," Singh shared. His account reflects the motivational power of the Prime Minister’s support.

Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale also shared how PM Modi’s personal touch made a difference. The Prime Minister greeted Kusale in his native language, which fostered an immediate connection. “Kaska haibhau? This personal touch, speaking in our mother tongue, instantly built a connection with the Prime Minister,” Kusale said. His interaction with PM Modi highlights the emotional and motivational support provided to athletes.

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla recounted receiving letters from PM Modi prior to the Paris Olympics, which provided a significant morale boost. "Athletes received letters from PM Modi months before the Paris Olympics, encouraging us to reach out for any support needed, which boosted our morale," Agarwalla revealed. This gesture of support exemplifies the Prime Minister’s commitment to athletes' success.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, reaffirming his government’s dedication to sports development.

In a message posted on X, Modi said, "Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine."