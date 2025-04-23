A Mighty Fall | Former Cricketer Michael Slater Walks Free of Domestic Violence Charges
Michael Slater, former Australian cricket star, has walked free after a shocking court sentence in a domestic violence case. He was convicted of choking, stalking, and assaulting a woman in late 2023. Though sentenced to four years, Slater was released after serving just over a year, with the rest suspended due to his alcohol addiction and mental health issues. Once a sporting hero, Slater’s dramatic fall has stunned fans across the country.
